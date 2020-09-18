Dems allege GOP lawmaker not eligible for November ballot
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -
A former Democratic North Dakota House minority leader who lost his legislative seat to a Republican newcomer four years ago is asking the state Supreme Court to remove the lawmaker from the November ballot.
Kenton Onstad, filed a petition with the state’s high court on Wednesday, alleging that Terry Jones is a resident of Wyoming and can’t hold office in North Dakota.
Jones owns a farming, ranching and construction business in Wyoming.
But he says two of his sons now run that business. Jones says he owns a home in New Town, and leads a church congregation there every Sunday.
