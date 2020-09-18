Dems allege GOP lawmaker not eligible for November ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

A former Democratic North Dakota House minority leader who lost his legislative seat to a Republican newcomer four years ago is asking the state Supreme Court to remove the lawmaker from the November ballot.

Kenton Onstad, filed a petition with the state’s high court on Wednesday, alleging that Terry Jones is a resident of Wyoming and can’t hold office in North Dakota.

Jones owns a farming, ranching and construction business in Wyoming.

But he says two of his sons now run that business. Jones says he owns a home in New Town, and leads a church congregation there every Sunday.

