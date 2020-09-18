Davies High School students test positive for Covid

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 3 Davies high school students have tested positive for COVID-19. Principal Troy Cody says these students have been in contact with other students and staff and that the students' cases are unrelated. In a statement to parents and students, Cody indicated that a list of close contacts of potential exposure and development and that Davies administration called the close contact families.

Cody underscored that if you have not been called, you are not defined as a close contact in the school setting. In this situation, close contacts include students and staff members who were within six (6) feet of the individual for at least 15 cumulative minutes in a classroom or in other school spaces. The North Dakota Department of Health and Fargo Cass Public Health are now reaching out to close contacts to provide important information that is aimed to stop the spread of the virus. The Fargo Public Schools Smart Restart Plan, including further recommended protocols for positive COVID-19 scenarios and additional community resources, can be found online at www.fargo.k12.nd.us/SmartRestart.

