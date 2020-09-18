Advertisement

Davies High School students test positive for Covid

Davies High School in Fargo.
Davies High School in Fargo.(KVLY)
By Mike Morken
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 3 Davies high school students have tested positive for COVID-19. Principal Troy Cody says these students have been in contact with other students and staff and that the students' cases are unrelated. In a statement to parents and students, Cody indicated that a list of close contacts of potential exposure and development and that Davies administration called the close contact families.

Cody underscored that if you have not been called, you are not defined as a close contact in the school setting. In this situation, close contacts include students and staff members who were within six (6) feet of the individual for at least 15 cumulative minutes in a classroom or in other school spaces. The North Dakota Department of Health and Fargo Cass Public Health are now reaching out to close contacts to provide important information that is aimed to stop the spread of the virus. The Fargo Public Schools Smart Restart Plan, including further recommended protocols for positive COVID-19 scenarios and additional community resources, can be found online at www.fargo.k12.nd.us/SmartRestart.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boy from Becker County dies from gunshot wound

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

News

Watch Live at 6:00PM - Trump brings campaigns to Bemidji

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Watch Live at 6:00PM - Trump brings campaigns to Bemidji

News

Governor Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Lives Lost to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

News

New suspect charged in fatal pedestrian crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A warrant is now out for David James Torgerson’s arrest who is facing felony manslaughter and felony duty to render aid involving a death charges.

Latest News

News

Otter Tail County releases information for voters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The State of Minnesota has several options available for those who choose not to vote in person at a polling place.

News

ND sex offender facing new sex crime charges against young girls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
34-year-old Matthew Odegard is charged with five counts of felony Gross Sexual Imposition against victims under the age of 15.

News

Watch live at 1:30PM: President Trump holds a news conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
Watch live: President Trump holds a news conference

News

News - Noon News September 18 - Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - 4:00PM News September 18 - Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - 4:00PM News September 18 - Part 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4