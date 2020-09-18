Cass County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that’s targeting people in the area.

Scammers are spoofing the number of a current deputy from their office. The number that’s being used is: 701-367-4639.

The deputy received call backs from multiple people who said the person calling is rude and is not forthcoming about the reason they called, which creates fear amongst those being called.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’re unaware of anyone falling victim to the scam.

They want to remind the public to remain vigilant if they receive a phone call from an alleged law enforcement officer and/or agency. If, at any time, an individual identifies themselves as a deputy from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and they are unprofessional, they encourage you to contact their office so they can look into it.

The Sheriff’s Office issued this reminder to the public:

At times, Cass County personnel will place phone calls notifying individuals of a warrant in an attempt to set up a court appearance. However, under no circumstances is bond payment requested by sheriff’s office personnel over the telephone and/or in any form other than cash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will accept payment on a warrant; however, the bond must be paid in cash and must be done at the court house. If you have any questions regarding an active warrant and/or the validity of a phone call being notified of an active warrant, the sheriff’s office encourages you to call our warrant division at: (701) 241-1283.

