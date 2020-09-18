Boy from Becker County dies from gunshot wound

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says at 9:35 Friday morning they got a 911 call that a juvenile male from rural Menahga suffered a gunshot wound.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says no further information will be released at this time and that there is no threat to the public.

