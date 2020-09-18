Advertisement

Bemidji Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Elizabeth Dominquez reported missing
Elizabeth Dominquez reported missing(Bemidji Police Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl.

Elizabeth Paige Dominquez was last seen Thursday, September 17th, at 1116 1 St. SE. at 7:00 p.m.

Police say it appears she left the area voluntarily and nothing appears to be suspicious at this point of the investigation.

Any with information should call the police at 218-333-9111.

Elizabeth has brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, a beige t-shirt with a flower design and blue jeans. Elizabeth may be in the Red Lake area.

