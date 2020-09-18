Advertisement

508 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 508 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 more death in the state.

In total, 184 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.22 percent.

There are now 2,986 active cases in North Dakota, with 77 patients hospitalized.

