West Fargo neighborhoods on edge after a stream of vehicle break-ins

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are on edge after two West Fargo neighborhoods were targeted by thieves.

Three people were caught on camera going through more than a dozen vehicles in the Goldenwood and Elmwood areas and taking things from inside.

17 break-ins were reported to police Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, even more people saying they tried to get into their vehicles too.

Neighbors say they were shocked to see the video and say the thieves took things like money. One person said a gun was taken.

“It’s a lot, but obviously these guys were on a mission and knew what they were doing and were after something,” said Amy Sleath of West Fargo. “Hopefully it doesn’t continue to happen and we can catch them.”

Neighbors are making sure they are prepared, being more mindful about locking up.

People could be seen gearing up with cameras around their home, something they didn’t expect to have to do.

“Normally, it’s pretty quiet around here because its such a small, out-in-the-middle-of-nowhere neighborhood so I was surprised,” Sleath said.

Police are trying to identify the thieves, asking you to call with any information you might have.

If you have any information, call 701-433-5500.

