Very Slow Warm up, With Pleasant Weekend Ahead

TONIGHT - FRIDAY: A few evening or late sprinkles possible. Another chilly night ahead tonight. We warm a couple more degrees heading into Friday afternoon, but it remains below average.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Seasonal and warmer this weekend! Partly cloudy skies remain for the start of the next weekend. Highs again warm into the 60s and 70s for most. The chance of showers will be with us Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Nice and Warm. Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions return as we begin the next work week. Temperatures warm into the 70s on Monday, with 70s and a few 80s west expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday will bring our next chance for showers, and cooler weather will follow.

THURSDAY: Expect a bit of a cool down, with highs slipping into the 60s and low 70s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with patchy frost mainly north of Fargo. Lows slipping back into the low 40s.

FRIDAY - ROSH HASHANA BEGINS AT SUNDOWN: Mostly sunny. Low: 41. High: 63.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 53. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 57. High: 75.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 55. High: 77.

TUESDAY - FALL EQUINOX: Mostly sunny. Low: 53. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 53. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 55. High: 73.