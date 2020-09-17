Rollover sends person to hospital in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person had a scary morning drive when their SUV rolled 360 degrees and landed back on its wheels.

The crash happened around 6:45 Thursday morning at the intersection of S. 34th St. and 36nd Ave. S.

Wanji Zarques from Grand Forks was heading west on 36th Ave. when he turned onto 35th St., hitting an SUV.

That crashed caused the SUV to roll 360 degrees and land back on its wheels.

Zarques was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok, and he was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

The crash report did not say whether the driver of the SUV that rolled was hurt.

