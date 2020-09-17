Records: Fargo man charged in federal court for trying to derail train near Casselton

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing federal charges after court documents say he tried to derail a train earlier this spring.

19-year-old Skyler Goodman is charged with violence against a railroad carrier after court documents say he tried to derail a BNSF Railway train on May 7.

Goodman is also facing felony charges in Cass County after court documents say he pointed a gun at and threw his ex-girlfriend to the ground in June. Goodman has pled not guilty in the case and won’t be in court again until late October.

Officials say no one was severely injured in the May incident. A trial for the case has been set for early November.

