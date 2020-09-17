Advertisement

Moorhead Tastee Freez to close a month early

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Attention ice cream and food lovers, times are ticking for you to get to the Tastee Freez in Moorhead.

The business said between construction, the break-in and COVID, they need to close shop a month early.

September 27th marks their last day of the season as they fix damages they found from the break-in in July.

“One thing that’s been extremely great for us is the support from the community,” said Jessica Malvin, Tastee Freez Owner. “I left work one night, and I saw on Moorhead=fantastic that there was a post that said ‘make sure you’re supporting Tastee Freez. They’re slowing down and trying to recover still.’”

Mavin said they’re going to try and stay true to their tradition of keeping ice cream half off on their last day.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

