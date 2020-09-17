Moorhead Public Schools: K-4 students waiting 4-6 weeks for Chromebooks

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Moorhead Area Public Schools said it will be another four to six weeks for all K-4 students to get Chromebooks.

The district said students in grades 5-12 had gotten devices, and in June, they decided to order more for students K-4th grade.

They said due to high demand in the market, the Chromebook order made in March just showed up, and back-ordered ones are now starting to ship.

All students enrolled in the Spud Virtual Academy have devices, according to the district.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.