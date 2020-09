OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 44-year-old Joshua Sunblad.

He was reported missing Wednesday, September 16th, from rural Erhard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 218-998-8555.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.