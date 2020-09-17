Man charged with DUI after roll-over accident near Kindred

KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after a roll-over accident involving drinking and driving Wednesday night near Kindred.

It happened around 7 p.m. on 52nd St. SE.

Scott Heath, 52, was eastbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into a ditch. He and his passenger, 54-year-old Kenneth Dilley, were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Heath was charged with driving under the influence.

