Man charged with DUI after roll-over accident near Kindred
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Two people were taken to the hospital after a roll-over accident involving drinking and driving Wednesday night near Kindred.
It happened around 7 p.m. on 52nd St. SE.
Scott Heath, 52, was eastbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into a ditch. He and his passenger, 54-year-old Kenneth Dilley, were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
Heath was charged with driving under the influence.
