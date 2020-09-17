Man arrested in West Fargo accused of hit and run and drug possession

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail after fleeing from the scene of an injury accident and being in possession of drugs.

Cody Holler, 26, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, according to the West Fargo Police Department.

Police said Holler crashed into another vehicle at 12:48 p.m. along the 1600 block of 9th St E.

He reportedly left the scene of the accident on foot.

According to police, K9 Macho was deployed and tracked Holler hiding near a garage around the 1700 block of 13th St E.

The driver of the vehicle Holler rear ended allegedly suffered minor neck pain.

Police said Holler was arrested for possession of meth, possession of meth paraphernalia, and a hit-and-run injury accident.

Cass County court records showed Holler had active warrants for his arrest.

Fargo police arrested Holler on June 30 for being in possession of heroin after police conducted a traffic stop, according to court documents.

