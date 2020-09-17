Advertisement

Man arrested in West Fargo accused of hit and run and drug possession

A West Fargo police K9 was used to arrest 26-year-old Cody Holler
Police lights
Police lights(KAIT-TV)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail after fleeing from the scene of an injury accident and being in possession of drugs.

Cody Holler, 26, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, according to the West Fargo Police Department.

Police said Holler crashed into another vehicle at 12:48 p.m. along the 1600 block of 9th St E.

He reportedly left the scene of the accident on foot.

According to police, K9 Macho was deployed and tracked Holler hiding near a garage around the 1700 block of 13th St E.

The driver of the vehicle Holler rear ended allegedly suffered minor neck pain.

Police said Holler was arrested for possession of meth, possession of meth paraphernalia, and a hit-and-run injury accident.

Cass County court records showed Holler had active warrants for his arrest.

Fargo police arrested Holler on June 30 for being in possession of heroin after police conducted a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

931 new Covid cases, 9 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 931 new cases of COVID-19 along with 9 additional deaths today

News

Nearly 400 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 394 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more death in the state

News

Missing person reported in Otter Tail County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 44-year-old Joshua Sunblad.

News

Man accused in N. Fargo apartment murder heading to trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
43-year-old Darrell Peterson is charged with one count of murder in connection to the killing of 64-year-old Duane Darling. Fargo Police say the assault happened on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Pioneer Manor apartments at 201 11th St. N. Police were called in when someone heard a man screaming for help.

Latest News

Valley Today

Rollover sends person to hospital in Grand Forks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
That crashed caused the SUV to roll 360 degrees and land back on its wheels.

Valley Today

With Big Ten reversal, Trump aims to score in battlegrounds

Updated: 6 hours ago
President Donald Trump was quick to spike the ball in celebration when the Big Ten announced the return of fall football at colleges clustered in some of the Midwest battleground states critical to his reelection effort.

Valley Today

More protections denied for moose in 4 upper Midwest states

Updated: 7 hours ago
Federal officials have denied extending protections under the Endangered Species Act to a subspecies of moose that historically appeared in four upper Midwestern states.

Valley Today

Education groups say containing coronavirus a ‘nightmare’

Updated: 7 hours ago
Representatives of South Dakota school boards, administrators and teachers told lawmakers on Wednesday that trying to manage coronavirus infections among students and staff has so far been a “nightmare.”

News

Valley Today KVLY Sept. 17th 6:50am

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

Public comment wanted on Woodrow Wilson High School name

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Comments will be accepted until October 1st at 12:00 p.m.