Man accused of pointing gun at Fargo officer’s head now facing federal charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo man who is accused of pointing a gun at a Fargo Police Officer’s head earlier this month has now been federally indicted.

38-year-old Shawn Ray Larkin is federally charged with theft, simple assault on a peace officer and possession of a firearm. Court records show Larkin’s theft charge stems from Wisconsin in Sept. 2001, while his other two charges stem from incidents in North Dakota including allegedly assaulting an officer in Ward County in May 2012, and felon in possession of a Smith & Wesson firearm in Feb. 2013.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says local charges were withdrawn earlier this week and once the federal case concludes, the N.D. State’s Attorney’s Office can charge Larkin with state charges.

Wrigley says the fact that Larkin is a convicted felon is what makes it possible for Larkin to be federally charged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office only needs one prior conviction to indict Larkin, however he has three, which is why all three charges are listed.

