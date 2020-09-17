Advertisement

Man accused in N. Fargo apartment murder heading to trial

(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of murdering another man in a N. Fargo apartment complex last winter is now set to go to trial.

43-year-old Darrell Peterson is charged with one count of murder in connection to the killing of 64-year-old Duane Darling. Fargo Police say the assault happened on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Pioneer Manor apartments at 201 11th St. N. Police were called in when someone heard a man screaming for help.

When officers got to the scene, they noticed a metal piece of furniture with four legs, shaped like a bar stool or plant stand. The metal object was bent and one of the legs was broken off. Documents say both items had blood on them.

Documents say during Peterson’s transport to jail, Peterson told the officer that he ‘should be charged.’

When asked with what, documents say Peterson replied, “Murder, I don’t give a f***.”

Court records say Peterson’s trial is slated to start March 3, 2021 through March 10.

