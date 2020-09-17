Lumber, aluminum shortages posing problems for local business owners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Having a passion for pickling came early for Kevin Struxness.

“Growing up my mom always did it, my grandma did it, so I just kind of turned a hobby into a business,” Struxness, owner of Hairy Hippie’s Pickling Company said.

Now in their fourth year, Struxness says 2020 has brought a lot of road blocks for the pickle company.

“Since February we’ve basically been through a seed shortage, to jar shortage, now to an aluminum shortage. We’ve had to throw away maybe a couple hundred pounds of cucumbers due to a shortage of lids,” he said.

Struxness says jars and lids go for about double their original price online, and says most won’t even ship until early November.

“We have a few dozen jars that are on the way, and then I picked up 23 jars but I had to go to seven stores to find them. It’s been a grind.”

Adding while he can reuse customer’s old jars, the lids can’t be resealed.

“So, you can turn them into refrigerator pickles, which, they’re still pickles, but the shelf life won’t last nearly as long,” Struxness said.

And while a different kind of shortage, Grant Koenig, co-owner of Grain Designs says he feels Struxness' pain as the lumber industry continues to see an increased demand but scarce supply.

“We’ve definitely seen a shortage in primary building materials, so things we’d need from Menards or regular lumbers stores. A lot of our products that we ship out of state we have to crate and a lot of that’s plywood, two by fours, things like that we’ve had a really hard time finding,” Koenig said.

Koenig says they’ve seen a drop off with commercial clients, and instead have been doing more residential business. He says thankfully Grain Designs had a large lumber order just before COVID hit that’s helped them through the last six months.

“We haven’t gotten to a point of really being concerned, but when it comes time to reorder, it could be an issue,” Koenig said.

Both Koenig and Struxness say while the immediate future looks ok for their businesses, neither are certain of the future if things don’t change soon.

“I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen next week,” Struxness said.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.