Local man makes it a mission to honor fallen veterans

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

As a part-time historian, a Thief River Falls man turned to the Department of Veterans Affairs when he came across the unmarked grave of a Civil War veteran in June.

Mark Beedy wanted to see if something could be done to put a stone on the grave in Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls.

After some research, he discovered that the soldier, Samuel J. Fuller, had served with Company B, 4th Minnesota Infantry during the war.

Military records revealed Fuller was born in Vermont on July 15, 1833, and later came to Minnesota. He enlisted into the Army on Nov. 1, 1861, at Fort Ridgely, located near Fairfax in southwestern MN.

He was discharged at Point Lookout, MS on Nov. 2, 1864. After discharge, Fuller moved to CA to farm but returned to MN at age 80.

His son, William B. Fuller, who lived in Thief River Falls was listed as his nearest relative. Fuller died at the age of 96 on Aug. 21, 1929, in Thief River Falls.

After a lot of paperwork, and some help from the VA, the stone was placed on the grave last week.

“It’s essential to honor those that have served their country, especially those that paid the supreme sacrifice,” Pennington County Veteran Service Officer Steve Stone says. “There’s really been nothing done for this vet, but now there is.”

Stone says if you see an unmarked veterans grave, you should call your local veteran service officer.

Beedy is now working on finding another stone, for another veteran with an unmarked grave.

