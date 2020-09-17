Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office warns of high-risk sex offender in area
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a high-risk sex offender living in the area.
Cameron Henry Zahn is living at 2463 17th St. NE. in Manvel, ND.
Zahn was convicted in February 2015 for a crime that took place in Morton County, ND in 2014.
In accordance to North Dakota State Law, law enforcement must notify the public when a high-risk sex offender is in the area. High-risk sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.
