FPS responds to Whistleblower complaints about internet restrictions on student’s iPads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

We’ve had multiple Fargo parents reaching out to our Whistleblower Hotline about internet restrictions on student’s iPads.

The school district told us that iPads had internet filtering while at school, but that wasn’t the case for remote learning last week.

They say all iPads now have filtering software for the internet both at school and at home.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.