Advertisement

FPS responds to Whistleblower complaints about internet restrictions on student’s iPads

FPS
FPS(Fargo Public Schools)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

We’ve had multiple Fargo parents reaching out to our Whistleblower Hotline about internet restrictions on student’s iPads.

The school district told us that iPads had internet filtering while at school, but that wasn’t the case for remote learning last week.

They say all iPads now have filtering software for the internet both at school and at home.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moorhead Public Schools: K-4 students waiting 4-6 weeks for Chromebooks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Moorhead Area Public Schools said it will be another four to six weeks for all K-4 students to get Chromebooks.

News

Local man makes it a mission to honor fallen veterans

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
As a part-time historian, a Thief River Falls man turned to the Department of Veterans Affairs when he came across the unmarked grave of a Civil War veteran in June.

News

West Fargo neighborhoods on edge after a stream of vehicle break-ins

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
People are on edge after two West Fargo neighborhoods were targeted by thieves.

POVnow

Mercedes Schlepp Breaks Down Biden’s Popularity With Hispanic Voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
2020 Senior Trump Campaign Advisor, Mercedes Schlapp, speaks on Hispanic support for the President as well as VP Joe Biden’s performance in Florida.

Latest News

News

News - Federal data shows difference in wait times between Minnesota and ND when filing for unemployment

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Point of View September 16 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 16 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 16 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Tom Bearson murder investigation ‘very much active’ six years later

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
This weekend marks the six-year anniversary of the disappearance of NDSU freshman Tom Bearson who was found dead days later in the parking lot of a Moorhead RV sales lot. However little is known about Bearson’s case as investigators still have yet to discover a motive or name suspects.

News

News - 6:00PM News September 16 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY