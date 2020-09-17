Advertisement

Fargo to consider mask mandate

Policy would be similar to NY
face mask
face mask(MGN)
By Mike Morken
Published: Sep. 17, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo leaders will be asked to consider a city policy mandating face masks, where social distancing is not possible in public settings. Commissioner John Strand has placed the matter on next week’s city commission agenda. It calls for a policy that would be similar to New York and would not include civil or criminal penalties.

In the proposal, Strand references an article in The Evening Tribune. It was written in April and says that anyone, who is in public must cover their nose and face with a mask or cloth covering when unable to maintain social distance. The NY mandate also applies to anyone riding or operating public transit or for hire vehicles like taxis, Uber and Lyft. Anyone, who is medically unable to cover their face is exempt.

Fargo City Commission will discuss the matter at its regular commission meeting on Monday, September 21st. The meeting begins at 5:00 at Fargo City Hall.

