Cass County releases details about 2020 general election

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County will be conducting the November 3, 2020 General Election as a vote center election with six vote center locations available.

Voters may also vote by absentee ballot. Ballots are only sent to those who have completed an application that has been verified by the Cass County Finance Office. Many people who requested an absentee ballot for the Primary Election also elected to receive their ballot for the General Election by mail.

If you are unsure if you asked for a ballot for November to be mailed to you, call (701) 241-5600 to verify.

There will be several ways to submit a ballot for the November 2020 General Election:

Return an absentee ballot to the Cass County Finance Office via U.S. Postal Service, postmarked by November 2, 2020 (P.O. Box 2806, Fargo, ND 58108-2806).

Return an absentee ballot via secure drop box by 5:00 p.m. on November 2, 2020. A secure drop box is located outside the Cass County Courthouse at 211 9th St. S. Fargo, ND.

Vote in person early during the “Early Voting” period starting on October 19, 2020. A schedule and available polling locations for early voting can be found at www.casscountynd.gov/earlyvoting

Vote in person on Election Day, November 3, 2020, between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the designated locations provided:

Ramada Inn - 3333 13th Ave. S., Fargo

DoubleTree Inn - 825 E. Beaton Dr., West Fargo

FargoDome - 1800 N. University Dr., Fargo

Fargo Civic Center - 207 4th St. N., Fargo

Hilton Garden Inn - 4351 17th Ave. S., Fargo

Days Inn - Casselton - 2050 Governor’s Dr.

Whether a citizen votes by absentee ballot or in-person, valid identification including the voter’s name, current residential address, and date of birth is required. Options include a North Dakota driver’s license, a nondriver’s identification card, ID issued by a tribal government, or a long-term care identification certificate. More information about how voters can verify their voting information and address can be found at vote.nd.gov. If a voter is unable to update their current address before election day, then the voter MUST bring with them a document such as a lease, utility bill, or bank statement showing their current residential address.

Important dates for the public to be aware of:

Receiving and returning an Absentee Ballot Application

September 24 Absentee ballots will be available. We will mail ballots at that time to the voters who have applied for an absentee ballot for the General Election. Ballots should start arriving the first week of October.

October 16 Suggested last day to return an application via mail to the Finance Office; after this date, deposit the application in the secure drop box, the drop box will be emptied several times a day.

Receiving and returning an Absentee Ballot

September 24 Finance Office begins to mail ballots.

October 12 Contact the Finance Office if an application was submitted, but a ballot has not yet been received.

October 30 Last day ballots will be mailed to voters.

November 2 It is recommended to return a ballot via USPS at least a week before the election; if submitting your ballot within one week of the election, it is recommended to use the secure drop box. Ballots returned via secure ballot box must be deposited by 5 p.m. on November 2, the day BEFORE Election Day.

November 2 and 3 The six Vote Center locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



More information can be found at //www.casscountynd.gov/elections.

