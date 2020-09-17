BTS spending at all time high for parents, school districts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Back-to-school spending has been through the roof thanks to hybrid and distance learning models.

Families are used to swiping credit cards on notebooks and binders, but this year the charges have been ringing up fast.

Add Chromebooks, Bluetooth headphones, and furniture to the mix.

“We’re trying to find a device that’s going to last us four years,” said Dan Markert, Executive Director of Technology at Moorhead Public Schools.

Markert said they’ve bought 4,200 Chromebooks this year for students, around $250-275 dollars a device.

“We’re fortunate to have some federal and state funding to support,” said Markert.

Fargo Public Schools said they’ve spent $1.2 million on technology.

We made a post on Facebook asking parents in the metro how much they’ve spent.

Amanda Baird said she’s spent $335 on three tablets so far. Roshana Allred spending $600 dollars, 200 per kid.

The National Retail Federation said families with children in grades K-12 would spend around $789.49 by the end of 2020.

Moorhead Public Schools said K-4 students would get their Chromebooks by November 1st, and the school has made a low or no-tech way to get their homework done at home in the meantime.

