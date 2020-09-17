After 5 months at a hospital, family says their mom has been released after getting COVID-19 at a Moorhead nursing home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman who contracted COVID-19 at a Moorhead long-term care facility in April has finally left the hospital, according to her family.

In May, we spoke exclusively with the family of 65-year-old Karen Haroldson.

Her family told us that Haroldson was infected with coronavirus while staying at the Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center to recover from hip replacement surgery.

She spent nearly five months at a hospital dealing with COVID-19, at times having to breathe through a ventilator, yet on Thursday Haroldson was released from Sanford Hospital in Fargo, according to her family.

Her daughter Felisha Rankin said Haroldson was once brought back to life after dying at the hospital.

The 65 year old reportedly had been under the care of doctors since April 13.

Rankin said her mom was first transferred from Moorhead Rehab to a hospital in Thief River Falls because there wasn’t enough space locally. Later, she went to Sanford in Fargo after her condition deteriorated.

Haroldson will be living at Bethany Retirement Living and her family said they feel blessed she has recovered.

