Advertisement

After 5 months at a hospital, family says their mom has been released after getting COVID-19 at a Moorhead nursing home

65-year-old Karen Haroldson left a Fargo hospital on Thursday
Karen Haroldson spent nearly 5 months at the hospital battling COVID-19.
Karen Haroldson spent nearly 5 months at the hospital battling COVID-19.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman who contracted COVID-19 at a Moorhead long-term care facility in April has finally left the hospital, according to her family.

In May, we spoke exclusively with the family of 65-year-old Karen Haroldson.

Her family told us that Haroldson was infected with coronavirus while staying at the Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center to recover from hip replacement surgery.

She spent nearly five months at a hospital dealing with COVID-19, at times having to breathe through a ventilator, yet on Thursday Haroldson was released from Sanford Hospital in Fargo, according to her family.

Her daughter Felisha Rankin said Haroldson was once brought back to life after dying at the hospital.

The 65 year old reportedly had been under the care of doctors since April 13.

Rankin said her mom was first transferred from Moorhead Rehab to a hospital in Thief River Falls because there wasn’t enough space locally. Later, she went to Sanford in Fargo after her condition deteriorated.

Haroldson will be living at Bethany Retirement Living and her family said they feel blessed she has recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Records: Fargo man charged in federal court for trying to derail train near Casselton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A Fargo man is facing federal charges after court documents say he tried to derail a train earlier this spring.

News

Fargo to consider mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Morken
Fargo leaders to consider mask mandate.

News

News - Noon News September 18 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 18 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

News - Noon News September 18 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Cass County releases details about 2020 general election

Updated: 2 hours ago
There will be several ways to submit a ballot for the November 2020 General Election.

News

Local man makes it a mission to honor fallen veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
As a part-time historian, a Thief River Falls man turned to the Department of Veterans Affairs when he came across the unmarked grave of a Civil War veteran in June.

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 18

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

931 new Covid cases, 9 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 931 new cases of COVID-19 along with 9 additional deaths today

News

Nearly 400 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 394 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more death in the state