Advertisement

West Fargo police respond to multiple vehicle break-ins

(WSAZ)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Between the late hours of Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, and the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, the West Fargo Police Department responded to 17 vehicle break-ins, primarily in the Goldenwood and Elmwood areas in West Fargo.

Suspects are seen entering mostly unlocked cars and rummaging through vehicles for items of value. These individuals have been recorded on multiple home security systems. The West Fargo Police Department is asking anyone in these areas to check their own cameras in efforts to help identify the suspects and contact the police department at (701)-433-5500.

At this time, the WFPD is still working on identifying the suspects associated. If you can identify these individuals, you are urged to call the non-emergent number at (701)-433-5500.

The West Fargo Police Department encourages all residents to lock the doors of their vehicles and houses and remove all valuables from their vehicles. This in an attempt to keep your property secure.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public comment wanted Woodrow Wilson High School name

Updated: moments ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Comments will be accepted until October 1st at 12:00 p.m.

News

513 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 513 new cases of COVID-19 along with 7 additional deaths today

News

269 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 269 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more death in the state

News

Motorcycle rider sustains minor injuries from crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Police believe the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed

Latest News

News

Warning: Bogus money found in lakes country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
Police Investigator Michael Christopherson says both fake $20 and $100 bills were found.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 16

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

North Dakota still waiting to roll out COVID-19 mask campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The campaign had been set to start Monday, the same day North Dakota set a record for active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Valley Today

Minnesota calls on Trump, Biden to follow virus guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has urged the campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden to abide by the state’s guidelines for slowing the coronavirus when they visit Minnesota on Friday.

Valley Today

Teenager treated for injuries following crash in Todd County, MN

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Hwy. 71 near Little Sauk on Tuesday, Sept. 15 around 7:45 p.m.

News

Flu shots will be available via drive through at the Fargodome

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Drive through vaccination blitzes will be offered at the Fargodome on Saturdays throughout the Fall from 9:00am to 1:00pm to adults and children through Sanford Health. Appointments are needed to control the flow of traffic.