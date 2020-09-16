West Fargo police respond to multiple vehicle break-ins

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Between the late hours of Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, and the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, the West Fargo Police Department responded to 17 vehicle break-ins, primarily in the Goldenwood and Elmwood areas in West Fargo.

Suspects are seen entering mostly unlocked cars and rummaging through vehicles for items of value. These individuals have been recorded on multiple home security systems. The West Fargo Police Department is asking anyone in these areas to check their own cameras in efforts to help identify the suspects and contact the police department at (701)-433-5500.

At this time, the WFPD is still working on identifying the suspects associated. If you can identify these individuals, you are urged to call the non-emergent number at (701)-433-5500.

The West Fargo Police Department encourages all residents to lock the doors of their vehicles and houses and remove all valuables from their vehicles. This in an attempt to keep your property secure.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.