PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Perham Police confirm envelopes full of fake money were found in the city.

Police Investigator Michael Christopherson says both fake $20 and $100 bills were found.

Christopherson says no businesses have reported getting the bogus bills, but they are warning people to be on the lookout for it in the area.

