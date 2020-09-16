Advertisement

Tom Bearson murder investigation ‘very much active’ six years later

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This weekend marks the six-year anniversary of the disappearance of NDSU freshman Tom Bearson who was found dead days later in the parking lot of a Moorhead RV sales lot. However little is known about Bearson’s case as investigators still have yet to discover a motive or name suspects.

“We’re in a unique situation where there are still many unanswered questions,” Moorhead Police Deputy Chief Tory Jacobson said.

While Jacobson says this case is unusual, as answers and suspects tend to come early in investigations, he says Bearson’s case is far from going cold.

“We’re taking this serious and we haven’t put this on a shelf,” Jacobson said.

Both the Minnesota BCA and the FBI continue to assist Moorhead in the case, and Jacobson says detectives have been re-interviewing people and continue to examine Bearson’s large case file.

“Now we have a new investigator that is getting his fresh set of eyes and yet again there continues to be new perspectives with somebody else that’s going through and sometimes looking at the same information differently, but also looking at new pieces,” Jacobson said.

While Bearson’s death certificate lists asphyxiation as his cause of death, search warrants filed earlier this week say Bearson ‘had extensive post-mortem abrasions on his back and buttocks,' which would be consistent with Bearson 'being dragged for a distance.’

Jacobson says his department has no regrets of how this case was initially handled and investigated six years ago, and says his team is closer than ever to bringing both the Bearson family and the community closure.

“We anticipate that there will be this day where we have the break that we need to have the answers,” Jacobson said.

We reached out to Bearson’s family this morning, but did not hear back. If you have any information on this case, you can send in your tip to Moorhead Police by calling dispatch at 701-451-7660.

