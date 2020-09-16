Teenager treated for injuries following crash in Todd County, MN

LITTLE SAUK, MINN (Valley News Live) - A teenage boy is recovering from his injuries following a crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Hwy. 71 near Little Sauk on Tuesday, Sept. 15 around 7:45 p.m.

The crash report says 18-year-old Christian Bearson of Melrose, MN was trying to pass a vehicle when he hit 17-year-old Angel Tzerembo.

Tzerembo was treated by the Long Prairie ambulance for his injuries, he is expected to be ok.

