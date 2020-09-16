Advertisement

Public comment wanted on Woodrow Wilson High School name

The purpose of the committee is to meet every two weeks, review data regarding COVID-19 cases in our community, and make determinations for the FPS Instructional Plan that should be adopted.
The purpose of the committee is to meet every two weeks, review data regarding COVID-19 cases in our community, and make determinations for the FPS Instructional Plan that should be adopted.(Fargo Public Schools)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)- Fargo Public Schools is seeking input on the name of Woodrow Wilson High School.

FPS community members who would like to submit comments can find directions and fill out the Public Comment Form on the FPS website. Respondents can call 701-446-1005 if they need help completing the form.

Comments will be accepted until October 1st at 12:00 p.m.

Submissions will be reviewed by the Board of Education’s Communications, Engagement, and Advocacy Committee. Members will forward a recommendation to the full School Board for consideration at the October 13 School Board meeting.

Administrative Policy (AP) 3260 Naming and Renaming of Fargo Public School Buildings and Other Spaces specifies the process for community members to suggest names for buildings and spaces while also allowing for a process to request a name of school building or other space be rescinded. AP 3260 is available at this link.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for two stolen vehicles

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The suspect stole one vehicle from Jamestown, drove it to Kensal, and drove back towards Jamestown in a different stolen vehicle.

News

Armed man reportedly kidnaps woman in northern Minnesota and leads authorities on 60 mile chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A woman was allegedly forced into a white van by a man who she had a prior relationship with.

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 16

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Fruity Frozen Yogurt Bites - September 16

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 16 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

News - Noon News September 16 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

West Fargo police respond to multiple vehicle break-ins

Updated: 1 hours ago
Between the late hours of Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, and the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, the West Fargo Police Department responded to 17 vehicle break-ins, primarily in the Goldenwood and Elmwood areas in West Fargo

News

513 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 513 new cases of COVID-19 along with 7 additional deaths today

News

269 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 269 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more death in the state

News

Motorcycle rider sustains minor injuries from crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Police believe the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed