Public comment wanted on Woodrow Wilson High School name

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)- Fargo Public Schools is seeking input on the name of Woodrow Wilson High School.

FPS community members who would like to submit comments can find directions and fill out the Public Comment Form on the FPS website. Respondents can call 701-446-1005 if they need help completing the form.

Comments will be accepted until October 1st at 12:00 p.m.

Submissions will be reviewed by the Board of Education’s Communications, Engagement, and Advocacy Committee. Members will forward a recommendation to the full School Board for consideration at the October 13 School Board meeting.

Administrative Policy (AP) 3260 Naming and Renaming of Fargo Public School Buildings and Other Spaces specifies the process for community members to suggest names for buildings and spaces while also allowing for a process to request a name of school building or other space be rescinded. AP 3260 is available at this link.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.