One person hospitalized after two car collision

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in the hospital for serious injuries after two cars crashed in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 P.M. at the intersection of S. 31st St and 32nd Ave S.

Early investigation showed a 2019 Ford pickup truck was driving west on 32nd Ave South in the inside westbound lane pulling a trailer.

A 2019 Honda CRV was turned left from 32snd Ave S onto 31st St just sound of Columbia Mall.

The front of the pickup hit the front of the Honda causing extensive damage and disabling both vehicles.

The driver of the pick up was a 39-year-old resident who had no apparent injuries.

The driver of the Honda is an adult female who had serious injuries and was taken to Altru Hospital by ambulance.

No citations have been issued at this time and it appears the Honda failed to yield the right of way when turning left at an intersection.

The names of the drivers are being held pending notification to relatives.

