North Dakota still waiting to roll out COVID-19 mask campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An education campaign aimed at persuading North Dakotans to wear masks and practice social distancing still has not begun more than a month after $1.8 million in federal coronavirus aid was approved for the effort.

The campaign had been set to start Monday, the same day North Dakota set a record for active COVID-19 cases statewide.

A Health Department spokeswoman said three of the 10 private firms that submitted bids for education effort had equal proposals under the state’s scoring system, which has delayed the effort for at least another week.

