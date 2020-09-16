Advertisement

NDDoH changes how they calculate the daily positivity rate for COVID-19

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health is changing the way it reports the COVID-19 daily positivity rate.

The new daily positivity rate for North Dakota will start with a change in how it’s calculated. The equation was previously using total tests as the denominator, but now they’re counting only “susceptible test encounters,” or unique individuals susceptible to the virus. North Dakota Health leaders said the new equation will exclude people who were tested multiple times or who had previously tested positive.

They said this will make the daily positivity rate more accurate.

“Sometimes people think we may be doing this to make our percent positivity go down and that’s actually not the case here. We are trying to give the best possible data we can and that does result in a slight increase,” said epidemiologist Ben Schram.

Schram said the positivity rate will only change slightly. He said it will only be one to two tenths of a percent higher than previous calculations.

Tuesday, Sept. 15 high positivity rate of more than 12 percent includes the new calculation, using susceptible test encounters instead of total tests.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Project Lifesaver helps police find a missing juvenile

Updated: 33 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 15 - Part 1

Updated: 33 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 15 - Part 2

Updated: 33 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 15

Updated: 33 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

The general election, not demand, is driving the spike in oil production in North Dakota

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
After months of dwindling oil production, June was a month of rebound as thousands of shut-in wells began to re-open. That gave industry leaders and regulators cause for optimism.

News

Fargo mother witnesses daughter nearly hit by vehicle that didn’t stop for school bus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
It was a white knuckle moment at a north Fargo bus stop. A mother said her heart is still pounding after someone flew passed a stopped bus letting off children.

News

News: North Fargo bus stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Fargo bus stop

POVnow

Jason Lewis Challenges MN Mandates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Candidate for Senate, Jason Lewis, talks about the Trump rally, aka ‘peaceful protest’ on Friday in Bemidji and the reality of voting-by-mail on a national scale.

POVnow

Should Gov. Burgum Issue A Mask Mandate?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
North Dakota’s COVID rate shot up to 12% over the weekend and many are asking Gov. Burgum to issue a mask mandate.

News

Man vandalizes Valley News Live vehicle in Moorhead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A man was arrested by the Moorhead Police Department after he smashed the front windshield of one of our vehicles.