Multiple protests planned in Bemidji ahead of POTUS Visit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign event in Bemidji, MN on Friday September 18th. The “Great American Comeback Event” will be held at Bemidji Aviation Services at 6pm. However, before the President can speak, there are two large protests planned in the city on Friday morning.

One will be a “defend our democracy” rally held by the group Our Revolution Bemidji, the local chapter of a Nation-wide Progressive Organization. They do not currently have a location announced for their rally but said they will release that information on Thursday. They also said on their page that the protests will be peaceful.

Another group, Indivisible Bemidji, will also be holding a protest on the day of the event. They have invited people to line up on Paul Bunyon Drive from the large statues of Paul and Babe all the way down to the DFL Office. The Indivisible Bemidji Rally will mainly be focusing on emphasizing their values while also encouraging guests to bring signs in support of Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden. They also emphasized that this will be a non-violent rally.

Another form of protest is being held in a digital capacity, with people buying tickets and then not going to the event so there will be empty seats at the rally.

So far more than 500 people have responded to the Defend our Democracy Rally, saying that they are going or interested. The group “the 7th Generation", the Minnesota Green Party, and Black Lives Matter Minnesota are also listed as hosts for the event. They will be setting up their Protest at 2:30pm.

When it comes to security for these gatherings, the Bemidji police department posted on their Facebook page that they have been working with the United State secret service. The Secret Service has set up a security zone which covers all property south of the Bemidji / Beltrami Regional Airport to Hwy 2. There will be no pedestrian or vehicular traffic in that area. We reached out to ask about how they would be enforcing potential protests but have not gotten a response back.

