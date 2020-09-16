Motorcycle rider sustains minor injuries from crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was injured after being in a crash.

Police say it happened at around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night at 5100 block of South Washington St.

Based on what witnesses had to say, the police believe the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed when the motorcycle struck a curb and lost control.

The rider received minor injuries and the motorcycle was extensively damaged. No one else was involved or injured. Police say the rider spared life-threatening injuries most likely because he was wearing a helmet.

