WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - 2020 Senior Trump Campaign Advisor, Mercedes Schlapp, speaks on Hispanic support for the President as well as VP Joe Biden’s performance in Florida. Did he insult Hispanic voters?

2020 Senior Trump Campaign Advisor, Mercedes Schlapp, speaks on Hispanic support for the President as well as VP Joe Biden's performance in Florida. Did VP Biden insult Hispanic voters? -Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.