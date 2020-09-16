Advertisement

Man vandalizes Valley News Live vehicle in Moorhead

VNL vehicle vandalized
VNL vehicle vandalized
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested by the Moorhead Police Department after he smashed the front windshield of one of our vehicles.

The incident happened Tuesday a few minutes before 4 p.m. along the intersection of 2nd Ave N and 28th St N in Moorhead.

Our reporter Joshua Peguero was preparing for a live shot, when the man made several statements about the media.

This individual then obtained an object from a parked vehicle and smashed our windshield.

Valley News Live is planning to pursue criminal charges against the individual.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

