Man arrested for two stolen vehicles

Jamestown, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody following a traffic stop just before 4 A.M. on Septmeber 16, 2020.

A Jamestown Police officer conducted a traffic stop on 1994 GMC pickup in the 200 block of 5th St NW for an equipment violation.

The vehicle was owned and registered to a business in the Kensal, North Dakota area.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Michael Jay Grager of Jamestown.

Grager made claims he was a current employee of the business, at the time of the stop.

Grager was arrested on suspicion of Driving while his Operators License was suspended and two active Arrest Warrants from Foster County, ND.

Around 8:04 A.M., the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a Kensel business of their pickup truck being stolen overnight.

It was determined the pickup Grager was driving was the vehicle stolen, but was not reported missing until after the business opened.

A few minutes later a Jamestown resident who owns a 1987 Ford pickup reported his vehicle stolen overnight from his home in Jamestown and was located by an acquaintance in Kensal.

The Jamestown Police Department requested assistance from the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, to conduct a joint investigation since the stolen vehicle from Jamestown was abandoned in Kensal, ND and the stolen vehicle from Kensal, ND was recovered in Jamestown.

The investigation by both departments determined the vehicle stolen from Jamestown overnight was taken to Kensal, ND, where it was left abandoned at the same business which they had their vehicle stolen.

Based on the information learned during the investigation, it is alleged the same individual stole both vehicles, which are now currently being returned to their owners.

Michael Jay Grager has been arrested on 2 additional charges of suspicion of theft of motor vehicles.

He remains in the Stutsman County Correctional Center, awaiting formal charges.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department or Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office at 701-252-1000.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.