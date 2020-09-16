Fargo mother witnesses daughter nearly hit by vehicle that didn’t stop for school bus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It was a white knuckle moment at a north Fargo bus stop. A mother said her heart is still pounding after someone flew past a stopped bus letting off children.

Becky Lavoie lives on the corner of 1st St and 13th Ave N in Fargo.

Every school day, she can walk to the window and watch as her daughter Juliana gets off at the bus stop across the street.

“The bus pulled up, and I was watching,” said north Fargo mother, Becky Lavoie. “I see their feet from my vantage point under the bus, and all of a sudden, I see an SUV just go passed them, and my heart dropped, and I froze. My mind was just oh my god, where is my daughter?”

Juliana and her friend did get off the bus, but luckily, they hadn’t crossed the street, avoiding what could have been a deadly crash.

Lavoie’s said whoever was driving the Jeep Renegade wasn’t paying attention.

“Pay attention,” said Lavoie. “I mean, I don’t think it was malicious by any means. Nobody decides, ‘oh, I’m just going to pass this bus,’ but any time you see a bus, you should treat it as there are kids around, but that is what they are doing is hauling kids.”

Fargo police said they’ve gotten a lot of complaints about speeding in the area. They said officers are aware and try to enforce violations when they can.

Lavoie said she froze and wishes she would have gotten the vehicle’s license plate, adding she’s grateful her daughter is alive.

Fargo police said if you don’t stop for a school bus when it has the lights on and arms down, it could cost you $100.

