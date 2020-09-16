Armed man reportedly kidnaps woman in northern Minnesota and leads authorities on 60 mile chase

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman was involved in a scary situation in northern Minnesota when she reportedly became a kidnapping victim and the suspect led law enforcement on a chase that lasted 60 miles.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, International Falls police received a report of a kidnapping that happened on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the 1400 block of Hwy 11-71.

The woman was allegedly forced into a white van by a man who she had a prior relationship with.

Deputies found a vehicle matching the description at approximately 8:30 p.m. heading south on Minnesota Hwy 53 near Kabetogema Lake.

A pursuit began that reached speeds of 80 mph and went about 60 miles ending in the town of Orr, according to authorities.

Deputies said the suspect at one point waved a gun outside of the van window as he drove.

Law enforcement deployed stop sticks and damaged the van’s wheels, but the pursuit continued and ended at a motel parking lot in Orr.

The kidnapping victim was able to exit the passenger side door and fled to a wooded area where law enforcement located her a short time later, and transported her to a hospital.

St. Louis County deputies said they later heard a single gunshot wound from inside the vehicle. Officers observed the suspect with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was also transported to hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Authorities located a handgun inside.

No officers were injured during the incident and none discharged their weapons, according to a media release.

The investigation of the incident is being led by the International Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.