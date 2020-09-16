Advertisement

269 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 269 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more death in the state.

In total, 177 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.35 percent.

There are now 2,528 active cases in North Dakota, with 62 patients hospitalized.

