WF School District to protest special assessments for Horace projects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo schools not only educate your kids, the district also protests against certain special assessment increases, in this case,

what it calls upwards of !50% of standard assessment rates. The board has decided to challenge the specials tied to the Horace’s infrastructure projects near Heritage Middle School and the future Horace High School. The move comes after the two entities could not reach agreement on how to pay for four large projects. The district

says its share would be just under five million dollars and split among residents of Horace, West Fargo, Reile’s Acres, Harwood and portions of Fargo through annual tax levies. School officials plan to protest at a special assessment committee hearing Thursday afternoon at Horace City Hall.

