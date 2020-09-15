Advertisement

WF School District to protest special assessments for Horace projects

News - West Fargo School Board Meeting - file
News - West Fargo School Board Meeting - file
By Mike Morken
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo schools not only educate your kids, the district also protests against certain special assessment increases, in this case,

what it calls upwards of !50% of standard assessment rates. The board has decided to challenge the specials tied to the Horace’s infrastructure projects near Heritage Middle School and the future Horace High School. The move comes after the two entities could not reach agreement on how to pay for four large projects. The district

says its share would be just under five million dollars and split among residents of Horace, West Fargo, Reile’s Acres, Harwood and portions of Fargo through annual tax levies. School officials plan to protest at a special assessment committee hearing Thursday afternoon at Horace City Hall.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘It would be a manpower nightmare.’: Clay County Courthouse named possible venue for George Floyd trials

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
An attorney representing one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the killing of George Floyd has asked for the trial to be moved from Hennepin County, mentioning Clay or Stearns County Courthouses as alternative locations.

News

News - 5:00PM News September 15 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 15 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 15 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News September 15 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Teenager Dies in Stark County Crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Tucker
Teenager dies in Stark County crash

News

North Dakota Supreme Court denies appeal in informant death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Justices in an opinion released Tuesday upheld Judge Jay Schmitz’s dismissal last year of the wrongful death lawsuit.

News

News - 4:00PM News September 15 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News September 15 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News September 15 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM