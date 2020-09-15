Teenager Dies in Stark County Crash

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene after her car left the road and overturned in a ditch on Monday night.

North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 9 p.m. on a gravel road about 2 miles northwest of Dickinson under dry, clear conditions.

The 2004 Jeep Liberty Sport was traveling eastbound on 34th St. SW between 113th and 115th Ave. SW.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the north ditch where it overturned and came to rest in a field to the north of the roadway.

NDHP said a seat belt was in use.

The crash remains under investigation

