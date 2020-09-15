Advertisement

Teenager Dies in Stark County Crash

(MGN)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene after her car left the road and overturned in a ditch on Monday night.

North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 9 p.m. on a gravel road about 2 miles northwest of Dickinson under dry, clear conditions.

The 2004 Jeep Liberty Sport was traveling eastbound on 34th St. SW between 113th and 115th Ave. SW.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the north ditch where it overturned and came to rest in a field to the north of the roadway.

NDHP said a seat belt was in use.

The crash remains under investigation

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WF School District to protest special assessments for Horace projects

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Mike Morken
West Fargo Schools will be protesting special assessments tied to four infrastructure projects for Horace.

News

‘It would be a manpower nightmare.’: Clay County Courthouse named possible venue for George Floyd trials

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
An attorney representing one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the killing of George Floyd has asked for the trial to be moved from Hennepin County, mentioning Clay or Stearns County Courthouses as alternative locations.

News

News - 5:00PM News September 15 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 15 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 15 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News September 15 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

North Dakota Supreme Court denies appeal in informant death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Justices in an opinion released Tuesday upheld Judge Jay Schmitz’s dismissal last year of the wrongful death lawsuit.

News

News - 4:00PM News September 15 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News September 15 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News September 15 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM