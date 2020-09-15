Advertisement

SWAT execute narcotic warrant in downtown Fargo

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - SWAT officers swarmed a house in downtown Fargo to execute a narcotics warrant.

The warrant was executed around 7:30 Tuesday morning in the 800 block of 9th St. N.

Viewers tell Valley News Live cop cars were blocking off portions of Broadway by 10th Ave. N.

Stay with Valley News Live as we work to learn more about this situation.

