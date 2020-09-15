Project Lifesaver used to locate runaway juvenile

Advertisement

By Michael Collett
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A runaway juvenile is reunited with their family thanks to West Fargo’s Project Lifesaver program.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, September 14th, the West Fargo Police Department responded to a mutual aid request from the Fargo Police Department to help locate the juvenile who was enrolled in the program.

Project Lifesaver is a public safety search and rescue program for individuals with cognitive conditions that cause the propensity to wander.

The program consists of a transmitter, innovative search and rescue techniques, and accredited first responder training.

The juvenile separated from his mother from a location in Fargo near 45th Street S. and 32nd Avenue S.

West Fargo Police officers were able to track the boy to a construction zone in the area of 3400 41st St. S. using the Project Lifesaver technology.

The juvenile was found safely at the edge of a water pit in the construction zone.

The boy was reunited with his mother and had no injuries.

“This was a classic use of the Project Lifesaver program,” said West Fargo Police Department Sgt. Terry Styf, Program Coordinator. “Technology, training, timing and teamwork brought the juvenile home safely and we are so thankful to be able to offer this to the community.”

Project Lifesaver agencies have successfully located more than 3,700 individuals.

Through the David Lemi Scholarship Fund, the West Fargo Police Department offers this program free of charge for individuals with qualifying conditions.

To learn more about the program, click here.

