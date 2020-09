BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - President Donald Trump will now be speaking in Bemidji at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18th.

He’ll be in the area to host a Great American Comeback event. The event will take place at Bedmidji Aviation Services, located at 4125 Hangar Dr. NW.

Doors will open to the public at 3:00 p.m.

