Polk County Sheriff’s Office receives numerous reports of IRS scams

As of Friday, Prattville police are investigating three cases in relation to this scam.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is receiving numerous reports of an IRS scam.

The caller says they’re from the IRS and tells the recipient that they owe money for taxes. Then the caller states that if they do not pay, a warrant will be issued for their arrest. The phone numbers are showing up as a 218 area code.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to not give out any personal information and would like to remind you that the IRS normally contacts taxpayers through the mail.

For further information go to https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/avoid-scams-know-the-facts-on-how-the-irs-contacts-taxpayers.

