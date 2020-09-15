Advertisement

Mrs. North Dakota America, Mrs. North Dakota American, and Miss North Dakota winners crowned

Amy Longtin was awarded the title of Mrs. North Dakota America 2020
Amy Longtin was awarded the title of Mrs. North Dakota America 2020
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The titles of Mrs. North Dakota America, Mrs. North Dakota American, and Miss North Dakota for America were awarded on September 12, 2020.

Amy Longtin of Horace, ND was awarded the title of Mrs. North Dakota America 2020. She is married to Mark Longtin and they have two daughters, Brooke and Alayna. Amy’s platform is to inspire and provide opportunities for young women to pursue STEM industry careers. She has been an IT professional for over 20 years and is currently employed as a Senior Systems Administrator Lead with Tharaldson Hospitality Management. Amy is a mentor with UCodeGirl and recently founded a nonprofit organization, Tech4Kids, which is dedicated to collecting and distributing laptops and tablets to children who are in need.

AnneMarie Studer was awarded the title of Mrs. North Dakota American 2020
AnneMarie Studer was awarded the title of Mrs. North Dakota American 2020

AnneMarie Studer of Grand Forks, ND was awarded the title of Mrs. North Dakota American 2020. She is married to Mike Studer. She is currently employed as a guardian ad litem with Youthworks of North Dakota. For her platform, AnneMarie has chosen to focus on child advocacy, specifically Childhelp, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the intervention and prevention of child abuse.

Shawnee Kaseman was awarded the title of Miss North Dakota for America 2020
Shawnee Kaseman was awarded the title of Miss North Dakota for America 2020

Shawnee Kaseman of Wishek, ND was awarded the title of Miss North Dakota for America 2020. She comes from a large family and is currently a college student majoring in psychology. Shawnee’s platform is “Luggage of Love”. Through Together We Rise and their Sweet Cases campaign, Shawnee’s mission is to collect and donate duffle bags filled with personal hygiene items and a little treat or two to foster children throughout North Dakota.

Queen Amy, Queen AnneMarie, and Queen Shawnee will compete, respectively, at the national Mrs. America, Mrs. American, and Miss for America pageants in Las Vegas, NV. The winners of Mrs. America and Mrs. American will go on to compete at the Mrs. World pageant in Sri Lanka.

