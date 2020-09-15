Grand Forks mayor ends emergency order on bars closing early

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski has signed emergency order 2020-19.3 that rescinds his previous emergency orders 2020-19, 2020-19.1, and 2020-19.2 regarding liquor license holders having to close at 11 pm.

The emergency order that rescinds the 11 pm closing time will go into effect at 8 am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

“We’ve seen a consistent downward trend with our case numbers the past two weeks and the executive order was always intended to be temporary. Given the trends, I see this as a proper time to lift this restriction.” Mayor Bochenski said. “I still strongly encourage our local bars and restaurants to adhere to the 50% capacity guideline from the State of North Dakota and the decision to lift the 11:00 pm closure is being made with businesses following these guidelines in mind. As always, I continue to closely monitor all factors related to COVID.”

