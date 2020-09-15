Advertisement

Joe Black’s Bar and Grill, Hub Pub in GF reaches ADA settlement with U.S. Attorney’s Office

(KY3)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley said Tuesday that his office is working on settlement agreements to fix Americans with Disabilities Act complaints alleging that two Grand Forks bars were not fully accessible to people with disabilities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota finished it’s investigation and are doing settlement agreements with Joe Black’s Bar and Grill and the Hub Pub.

Both restaurants are owned and operated by Dennis Blackmun and Joe Schneider. They are two popular places in downtown Grand Forks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office found that neither restaurant had dining spaces or blackjack gaming spaces for wheelchairs.

Both restaurants will have accessible dining tables in both facilities and have accessible blackjack gaming space for customers using wheelchairs.

The Hub Pub, which made an accessible entrance in 2016, will have signs to patrons saying the location of its accessible entrance.

Under federal law, private entities that own or operate places of “public accommodation,” including restaurants and bars, are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of disability.

The ADA authorizes the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate complaints and undertake reviews of covered entities' compliance.

U.S. Attorney Wrigley said the owners of Joe Black’s Bar and Grill and the Hub Pub cooperated throughout this investigation.

Anyone who wants to file a complaint alleging that any place of public accommodation or public entity in North Dakota is not accessible to persons with disabilities may file a complaint online at www.ada.gov or contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 701-297-7400.

